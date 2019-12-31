STASIS EURO (EURS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $708,601.00

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00015354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Tokens.net, HitBTC and DSX. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $35.66 million and $708,601.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $435.18 or 0.05983704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029767 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036285 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001906 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001253 BTC.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a token. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

STASIS EURO Token Trading

STASIS EURO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DSX, OKCoin, IDCM, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, DDEX, Tokens.net and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

