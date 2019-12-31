Cindicator Market Cap Hits $10.88 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Cindicator token can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, ABCC, HitBTC and GOPAX. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Cindicator has a market cap of $10.88 million and $77,771.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00190659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.59 or 0.01341854 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00122136 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator launched on August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,872,455,126 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Binance, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Mercatox and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

