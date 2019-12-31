INT Chain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $999,082.00 (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, OKEx Korea, Ethfinex and CoinEgg. INT Chain has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and $999,082.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, INT Chain has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $435.18 or 0.05983704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029767 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036285 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001906 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001253 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx Korea, Allcoin, CoinEgg, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

