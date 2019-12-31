BitCoal (COAL) Market Cap Reaches $655.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. BitCoal has a market cap of $655.00 and $1.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BitCoal

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

