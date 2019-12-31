APIS (APIS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $220,950.00

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. One APIS token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, IDAX and Bit-Z. APIS has a market cap of $5.89 million and $220,950.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, APIS has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013288 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000620 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001183 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC.

APIS Token Profile

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,964,323,180 tokens. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIS is medium.com/apisplatform . APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

