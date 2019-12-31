Sapien Hits Market Capitalization of $279,132.00 (SPN)

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Sapien token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Sapien has a market capitalization of $279,132.00 and $14.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sapien has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00190659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.59 or 0.01341854 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00122136 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sapien Profile

Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,617,524 tokens. The official website for Sapien is www.sapien.network . The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sapien’s official message board is blog.sapien.network

Sapien Token Trading

Sapien can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapien directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapien should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapien using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

