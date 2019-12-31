Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $101,083.00

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $9.27 million and approximately $101,083.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007245 BTC.
  • OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008507 BTC.
  • Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000531 BTC.
  • Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002440 BTC.
  • Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.
  • Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001626 BTC.
  • Mithril (MITH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000098 BTC.
  • Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.
  • BOX Token (BOX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000417 BTC.
  • ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

