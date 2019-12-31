BitGreen Price Hits $0.0890 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0890 or 0.00001224 BTC on exchanges including STEX, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin and CryptoBridge. BitGreen has a market cap of $891,878.00 and $9,831.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007245 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00022232 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003717 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022114 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.88 or 0.02473303 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000291 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 10,016,994 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, STEX, CryptoBridge and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

