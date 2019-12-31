Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0163 per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Anglo Pacific Group has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$4.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $607.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, gold, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.