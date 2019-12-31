Total SA Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NYSE:TOT)

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.606 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Total has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Total has a payout ratio of 62.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Total to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of TOT traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $55.05. 7,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.58. Total has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $58.82.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Research analysts forecast that Total will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.