Total SA Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NYSE:TOT)

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.606 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.
Total has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Total has a payout ratio of 62.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Total to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.
Shares of TOT traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $55.05. 7,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.58. Total has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $58.82.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.
About Total
TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.
