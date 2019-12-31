Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.
Keurig Dr Pepper has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.3% annually over the last three years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.
KDP stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $28.94. 164,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,165. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.46.
Several brokerages recently commented on KDP. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.37.
In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.09 per share, with a total value of $195,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $43,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,089.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,915 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.
