Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Keurig Dr Pepper has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.3% annually over the last three years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $28.94. 164,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,165. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KDP. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.37.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.09 per share, with a total value of $195,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $43,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,089.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,915 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.