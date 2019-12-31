1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FIF)

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:FIF traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,857. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10.

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

