1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FIF)

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.
Shares of NYSE:FIF traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,857. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10.
1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Company Profile
