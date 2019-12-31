Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Encore Wire has a payout ratio of 2.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Encore Wire to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.

WIRE stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,006. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.49. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $48.48 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.27.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.43 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Bilban sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $297,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,365. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

