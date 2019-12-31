Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.
Encore Wire has a payout ratio of 2.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Encore Wire to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.
WIRE stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,006. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.49. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $48.48 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.27.
In other news, CFO Frank J. Bilban sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $297,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,365. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
Encore Wire Company Profile
Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.
