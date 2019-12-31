BBX Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

BBX Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, January 20th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

BBXTB stock remained flat at $$4.69 on Tuesday. BBX Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BBX Capital (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BBX Capital had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $255.11 million for the quarter.

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

