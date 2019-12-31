Insider Selling: Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Sells 255,200 Shares of Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Blair David Zaritsky sold 255,200 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.95, for a total value of C$1,008,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$143,266.50.

Shares of OSK traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 298,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,401. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.28. Osisko Mining Inc has a twelve month low of C$2.49 and a twelve month high of C$4.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). Analysts forecast that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Osisko Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.10 price target on Osisko Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Eight Capital raised Osisko Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$2.60 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Beacon Securities raised Osisko Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.32.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

