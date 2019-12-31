Head-To-Head Review: VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) versus Cooper-Standard (OTCMKTS:CPS)

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) and Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VALEO/S and Cooper-Standard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VALEO/S $22.47 billion 0.38 $644.83 million $1.48 11.93 Cooper-Standard $3.63 billion 0.15 $107.77 million $8.79 3.74

VALEO/S has higher revenue and earnings than Cooper-Standard. Cooper-Standard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VALEO/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of VALEO/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for VALEO/S and Cooper-Standard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VALEO/S 6 0 1 0 1.29 Cooper-Standard 2 2 1 0 1.80

Cooper-Standard has a consensus target price of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.89%. Given Cooper-Standard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cooper-Standard is more favorable than VALEO/S.

Profitability

This table compares VALEO/S and Cooper-Standard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VALEO/S N/A N/A N/A Cooper-Standard 3.23% 4.41% 1.47%

Risk and Volatility

VALEO/S has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cooper-Standard has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cooper-Standard beats VALEO/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

VALEO/S Company Profile

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems. The company also manufactures powertrain systems, including electric powertrain systems for the electric cars; products that enable the automation of transmissions to reduce fuel consumption and enhance driving comfort; and clean engines for vehicles. In addition, it designs and manufactures systems, modules, and components to optimize thermal management of vehicles and passenger comfort in the cabin. Further, the company designs and produces lighting and wiper systems for drivers in all weather conditions. In addition, it offers original equipment spares to auto manufacturers and the independent aftermarket; replacement parts and accessories for passenger cars and commercial vehicles; air conditioning systems for buses; cabin 3D image processing software; hydraulic actuators; and torque converters. Valeo SA was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products. Its fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, metallic brake lines and bundles, quick connects, direct injection and port fuel rails, and tube coatings. The company's fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, DPF and SCR emission lines, degas tanks, air intake and charge products, and transmission oil cooling hoses, as well as turbo charger, secondary air, and brake and clutch hoses. It also provides anti-vibration systems, such as powertrain mount systems that include multi-state vacuum switchable hydraulic engine, bi-state electric switchable hydraulic engine, conventional hydraulic, and elastomeric mounts; and chassis suspension components, which comprise conventional and hydraulic body mounts and bushings, as well as strut mounts, spring seats and bumpers, mass dampers, and dual durometer bushings. The company's products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

