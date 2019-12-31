BitSend Market Capitalization Tops $113,598.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. BitSend has a market capitalization of $113,598.00 and approximately $270.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00047007 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00579986 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001210 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 25,698,650 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send . BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

