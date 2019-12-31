Contrasting Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and Fiverr International (NASDAQ:FVRR)

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pinduoduo and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo -30.59% -32.14% -14.42% Fiverr International -32.55% -26.60% -15.60%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pinduoduo and Fiverr International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo 2 3 10 0 2.53 Fiverr International 0 4 5 0 2.56

Pinduoduo currently has a consensus target price of $35.68, suggesting a potential downside of 6.73%. Fiverr International has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.24%. Given Fiverr International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Pinduoduo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinduoduo and Fiverr International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo $1.91 billion 22.33 -$1.49 billion ($2.00) -19.13 Fiverr International $75.50 million 9.72 -$36.06 million N/A N/A

Fiverr International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinduoduo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Pinduoduo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

