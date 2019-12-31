Rocket Pool (RPL) Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last Week

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $305.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00005005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00191307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.88 or 0.01333480 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00122316 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,245,642 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

