Brokerages Expect Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) to Announce $1.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) will report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.10. Cardinal Health posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $37.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 43.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 144.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 334,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 197,391 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $2,902,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 434,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,718 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 286,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $56.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

