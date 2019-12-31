DigixDAO (DGD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $391,402.00

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $35.79 million and $391,402.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for $17.89 or 0.00245682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, Livecoin and Bitbns.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00191307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.88 or 0.01333480 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00019013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00122316 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DGD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Binance, HitBTC, AirSwap, BigONE, IDEX, Livecoin, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Huobi, Bancor Network, Cobinhood, OKEx and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

