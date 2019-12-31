Zacks: Analysts Expect Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.25). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 105.40% and a negative net margin of 1,843.77%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $7.40 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on Akoustis Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

AKTS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,197. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 30,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $54,040.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,150 shares of company stock valued at $392,032. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 979.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,322 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,440,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 163,067 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $766,000. 31.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

