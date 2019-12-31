Dent One Day Volume Reaches $239,923.00 (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Dent token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Coinrail, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Radar Relay. Dent has a total market cap of $12.77 million and approximately $239,923.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dent has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00191307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.88 or 0.01333480 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00122316 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,528,022,816 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Binance, CoinBene, Coinrail, HitBTC, OKEx, Liquid, Radar Relay, Fatbtc, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allbit, Bitbns, BitForex, Lykke Exchange, FCoin and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

