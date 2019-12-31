The Voyager Token Market Cap Reaches $3.94 Million (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. The Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, IDEX, Radar Relay and HitBTC. During the last week, The Voyager Token has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00191307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.88 or 0.01333480 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00122316 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token launched on June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/ . The Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com . The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

The Voyager Token Token Trading

The Voyager Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Radar Relay, Bithumb, Livecoin, Binance, IDEX, Cobinhood, AirSwap and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

