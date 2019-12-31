Flowchain (FLC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39,942.00

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00024228 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flowchain has a market cap of $1.21 million and $39,942.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $437.60 or 0.06023508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029819 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036319 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001901 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a token. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

