ProChain Price Hits $0.0785 on Major Exchanges (PRA)

ProChain (CURRENCY:PRA) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. ProChain has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $711,276.00 worth of ProChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProChain token can now be purchased for $0.0785 or 0.00001081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, FCoin, Bibox and OKEx. During the last week, ProChain has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $437.60 or 0.06023508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029819 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036319 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001901 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001256 BTC.

ProChain Profile

ProChain is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. ProChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,562,749 tokens. The official website for ProChain is chain.pro . ProChain’s official message board is weibo.com/prochain . ProChain’s official Twitter account is @prochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here

ProChain Token Trading

ProChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bit-Z, FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

