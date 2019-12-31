Constellation (DAG) Price Hits $0.0110 on Exchanges

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, Constellation has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One Constellation token can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $10.03 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.60 or 0.06023508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029819 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036319 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001901 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,190,988 tokens. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

