Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) Given $7.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Manitex International’s rating score has improved by 25% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $7.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Manitex International an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Manitex International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitex International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Manitex International in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MNTX stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $108.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.53. Manitex International has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $8.72.

In other news, CEO Steve Filipov bought 15,000 shares of Manitex International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,598.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Laura Ruoru Yu bought 5,000 shares of Manitex International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,498.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 229.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Manitex International in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manitex International by 12.5% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Manitex International by 38.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 18,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Manitex International in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

