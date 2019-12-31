SophiaTX Price Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. One SophiaTX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Kucoin, Hotbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). SophiaTX has a market cap of $405,758.00 and approximately $15,805.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.60 or 0.06023508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029819 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036319 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001901 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001256 BTC.

SophiaTX Token Profile

SPHTX is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com . The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject . SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liquid and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

