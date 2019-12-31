Head to Head Analysis: Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) versus Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI)

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) and Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and Severn Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National Bancorp $42.00 million 1.19 $3.20 million N/A N/A Severn Bancorp $46.44 million 2.57 $8.57 million N/A N/A

Severn Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp.

Dividends

Patriot National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Severn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Patriot National Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and Severn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National Bancorp -2.45% -1.65% -0.12% Severn Bancorp 19.19% 9.61% 1.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Patriot National Bancorp and Severn Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot National Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 66.1% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Severn Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Severn Bancorp beats Patriot National Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, Internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit card, money order, traveler's check, and automatic teller machine services. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. provides its products and services through its main office in Stamford; seven branch offices in Connecticut; and two branch offices in New York. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of PNBK Holdings LLC.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land acquisition, and development loans for the construction of one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans; land loans; residential lot loans; business and commercial loans; and home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans. The company also offers cash management, ATM, credit and debit card, safe deposit box, Internet and telephone banking, and other products and services. In addition, it provides commercial real estate brokerage and property management services, as well as acquires real estate for syndication and investment purposes. The company operates through five branches in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. Severn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

