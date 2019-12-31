Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the November 28th total of 144,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ RCON traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.23. 4,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Recon Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Recon Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

