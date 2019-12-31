Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 429,900 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the November 28th total of 398,900 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Shares of RDI stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,116. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a market cap of $247.74 million, a PE ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.01. Reading International has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $16.72.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 1,879.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 46,998 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reading International in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 692,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RDI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Reading International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Reading International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

