RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Short Interest Update

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the November 28th total of 86,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

REDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RISE Education Cayman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of REDU traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,282. The stock has a market cap of $413.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. RISE Education Cayman has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.52 million during the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 30.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,392,000 after acquiring an additional 142,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 238,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 52,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in RISE Education Cayman during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

