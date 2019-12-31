Short Interest in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expands By 8.2%

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 17.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other Synaptics news, SVP Hing Chung Wong sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,356,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,030.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $512,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,115 shares of company stock worth $2,251,126. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $908,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $675,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 13,679 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 526.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 50,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 294,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.25. 1,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average is $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.14. Synaptics has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $68.90.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.44 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

