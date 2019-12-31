Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Sientra by 282.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sientra during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Sientra during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sientra during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIEN. BidaskClub raised Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 target price on Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair raised Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

NASDAQ:SIEN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 27,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,531. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sientra has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.36.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 122.95% and a negative net margin of 143.76%. The company had revenue of $22.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

