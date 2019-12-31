Short Interest in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Declines By 5.6%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ SNSS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. 490,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,477,803. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.67.
Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.67.
About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals
Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.
