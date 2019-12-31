Short Interest in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Declines By 5.6%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ SNSS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. 490,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,477,803. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.67.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 228.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,157 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,341,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 401,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 257.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 563,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.67.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

