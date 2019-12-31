Spirit Airlines Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,317 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,229% compared to the average volume of 400 put options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAVE shares. Stephens lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered Spirit Airlines to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered Spirit Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on Spirit Airlines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

In other news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $254,043.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 549.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,127. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $991.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

