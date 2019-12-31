SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Short Interest Update

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the November 28th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 348,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

SPTN traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $14.41. 2,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,709. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $517.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. SpartanNash had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in SpartanNash by 7.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 14.3% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 14.3% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 15.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.