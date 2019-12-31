Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Royal Gold has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Royal Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 78.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

RGLD traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $123.16. 4,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,402. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 84.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.07. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.47 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGLD. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

