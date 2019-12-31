Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Four Corners Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 116.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.7%.

NYSE FCPT traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $27.90. 26,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,260. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.94.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 47.59%. The firm had revenue of $40.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

