AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of AFB remained flat at $$14.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 10,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,353. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Dividend History for AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB)

