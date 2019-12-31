Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.172 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Globe Life has a payout ratio of 10.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Globe Life to earn $7.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Get Globe Life alerts:

NYSE:GL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $73.52 and a 52 week high of $107.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $996,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,614,844.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren M. Rebelez sold 5,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total transaction of $534,065.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,169 shares of company stock valued at $13,086,963. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.