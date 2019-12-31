First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FAM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,436. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.