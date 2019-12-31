First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE FCT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,689. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Dividend History for First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT)

