Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.
Shares of NECB stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55.
Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile
Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.