AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Plans $0.01 Semi-Annual Dividend

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Friday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

OTCMKTS ATDRY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 42,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,835. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

