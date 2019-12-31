Analysts Set ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Target Price at $35.13

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.13.

ARCB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on shares of ArcBest and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 280.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 1,924.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

ARCB traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $27.59. 983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.62. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.95.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $787.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.16 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.