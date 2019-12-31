Advanced Technology Coin Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 46.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market cap of $14,355.00 and $428.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. During the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded down 66.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013286 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (CRYPTO:ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,187,753 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org . Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

