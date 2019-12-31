Golem Trading 6.4% Lower This Week (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. Golem has a market cap of $28.16 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, BitBay, Liqui and DragonEX. During the last seven days, Golem has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00191270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.50 or 0.01327549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00122589 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, BitBay, Gate.io, Koinex, Tidex, BigONE, Coinbe, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, YoBit, Poloniex, Cobinhood, ABCC, Bithumb, Ethfinex, DragonEX, HitBTC, Upbit, Binance, BitMart, Zebpay, GOPAX, Mercatox, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, OOOBTC, Cryptopia, Bitbns, Liqui, Iquant, WazirX, Huobi, Bittrex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.