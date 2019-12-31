Waltonchain (WTC) Trading 19.8% Lower This Week

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00004737 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, DragonEX, Allbit and LATOKEN. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $14.87 million and $1.51 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.28 or 0.01804942 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00063234 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013911 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,213,115 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DragonEX, COSS, OKEx, Bithumb, Binance, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Allbit, Coinnest, LATOKEN and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

